Cardinals' David Johnson: Not seen at practice
Johnson (ankle) didn't participate in the portion of Friday's practice that was open to the media, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Johnson missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, with GM Steve Keim saying Friday morning that the running back likely will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest in New Orleans. The Cardinals will release their final injury Friday afternoon.
