Cardinals' David Johnson: Not suiting up Sunday
Johnson (ankle) is listed as inactive Sunday in New Orleans, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Unlike a week ago, when Johnson suited up but played just three offensive snaps, the Cardinals won't use subterfuge with their top skill-position player this time around. On Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Johnson likely will sit out Thursday against the 49ers as well, giving Chase Edmonds two more chances to lead this backfield. In his first opportunity to do so last Sunday versus the Giants, Edmonds was granted 29 touches, which he turned into 150 yards from scrimmage and three rushing touchdowns.
