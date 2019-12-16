Cardinals' David Johnson: Notches just three carries Sunday

Johnson had three carries for six yards and returned one kickoff for 24 yards during Sunday's 38-24 win against the Browns.

Johnson's trio of rushes occurred on the Cardinals' first possession, late in the second quarter and on the second-to-last play of the game as the offense was attempting to salt away the clock. Meanwhile, Kenyan Drake again dominated touches out of the backfield, turning 23 into 146 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns on the ground. Their usage was reflected in their respective snap counts: Drake handled 46 of 61 on offense while Johnson got 13. Such has been the trend since Johnson returned Week 10 from a two-game absence and likely will extend through the season finale, barring an injury or downturn in play from Drake.