Cardinals' David Johnson: Notches just three carries Sunday
Johnson had three carries for six yards and returned one kickoff for 24 yards during Sunday's 38-24 win against the Browns.
Johnson's trio of rushes occurred on the Cardinals' first possession, late in the second quarter and on the second-to-last play of the game as the offense was attempting to salt away the clock. Meanwhile, Kenyan Drake again dominated touches out of the backfield, turning 23 into 146 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns on the ground. Their usage was reflected in their respective snap counts: Drake handled 46 of 61 on offense while Johnson got 13. Such has been the trend since Johnson returned Week 10 from a two-game absence and likely will extend through the season finale, barring an injury or downturn in play from Drake.
More News
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Scores TD despite limited workload•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Six touches in loss•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Has unknown role•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Zero touches in Sunday's loss•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Part of 'committee' with Drake•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: May be No. 2 back•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 15 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 15,...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Top Week 16 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Looking ahead
This has been the best rookie WR class in years. But Chris Towers warns about overreacting...
-
Believe it or Not: Sanders a star
Heath Cummings takes a look at what happened in Week 15 and what it means for the future.