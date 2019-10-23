Play

Cardinals' David Johnson: Officially DNP on Wednesday

Johnson (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Prior to the session, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Johnson wouldn't participate, and while he didn't provide a reason, the culprit was believed to be the running back's ankle injury. The Cardinals' first Week 8 practice report confirmed as much, so his status again will be one to watch due to the trickle-down effect it'll have on the rest of the backfield. In a scenario similar to this past Sunday, Johnson will cede lead-back duties to Chase Edmonds. Beyond Edmonds, Alfred Morris and Zach Zenner were signed this week to provide depth.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories