Cardinals' David Johnson: Officially receives medical clearance

Johnson (wrist) has been cleared from injury and will not be limited during the Cardinals' offseason program, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Johnson has been seeking official medical clearance from Arizona's medical staff all offseason and it finally appears as if he's fully recovered from the fractured wrist he sustained in the 2017 season opener. With the start of voluntary veteran workouts still over a week away, the running back should be available for the entirety of the installation of new offensive coordinator Mike McCoy's offense, in which Johnson will serve as the centerpiece. Furthermore, it can't hurt that Johnson will also be able to immediately gain a sense of familiarity with the team's new starting quarterback, Sam Bradford.