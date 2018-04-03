Cardinals' David Johnson: Officially receives medical clearance
Johnson (wrist) has been cleared from injury and will not be limited during the Cardinals' offseason program, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Johnson has been seeking official medical clearance from Arizona's medical staff all offseason and it finally appears as if he's fully recovered from the fractured wrist he sustained in the 2017 season opener. With the start of voluntary veteran workouts still over a week away, the running back should be available for the entirety of the installation of new offensive coordinator Mike McCoy's offense, in which Johnson will serve as the centerpiece. Furthermore, it can't hurt that Johnson will also be able to immediately gain a sense of familiarity with the team's new starting quarterback, Sam Bradford.
More News
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Still not fully cleared•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Working with new QB•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Cleared to resume football activities•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Wrist healed•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Needs to be full strength for return•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Still experiencing stiffness in wrist•
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...