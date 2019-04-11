Cardinals' David Johnson: Optimistic about Kingsbury's scheme
Johnson is excited to work out of shotgun formations in new coach Kliff Kingsbury's offense, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. "I actually love that," Johnson said. "I did that in college. That's all we did in college is the gun, a read-option-type thing. I think it really opens up more space for me and makes me able to read the defense a little bit more."
Johnson won't be a forgotten player during draft season, but his lackluster showing last year (3.6 yards per carry, just five games with 100-plus yards from scrimmage) and a lost campaign in 2017 could make him a bit of a bargain. As mentioned, his experience with Kingsbury's favored scheme may help him harken back to his 2016 breakout, when he cranked out 2,118 scrimmage yards and 20 total touchdowns. Perhaps the only question yet to be answered is who will be directing the Cardinals offense this season. The incumbent is 2018 first-rounder Josh Rosen, but 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray frequently has been linked with Kingsbury since he was hired in January. A running back can be a young quarterback's best friend, so Johnson shouldn't have a problem producing no matter who is under center.
