Cardinals' David Johnson: Part of 'committee' with Drake

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said after Friday's practice that Johnson will be included in a "committee" at running back with Kenyan Drake during Sunday's game against the 49ers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The absence of Chase Edmonds (hamstring) at least spares Johnson and Drake of another potential threat, but both backs may struggle to deliver useful fantasy production while sharing work against a stout 49ers defense. Though Drake appeared to be working with the first-team offense in the portion of practice Friday that was open to the media, Kingsbury declined to name a starter and said both backs would have distinct packages in Sunday's game. If the workload distribution during last week's loss to the Buccaneers provides any indication of how things will shake out versus San Francisco, Drake -- who played 64 percent of the offensive snaps and totaled 16 touches -- would offer a higher floor than Johnson (43 percent, six touches).