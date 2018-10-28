Cardinals' David Johnson: Passes concussion test

Johnson returned to Sunday's game against the 49ers late in the fourth quarter after being evaluated for a concussion, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The Cardinals were forced to rely on Chase Edmonds for most of the deciding drive, but Johnson re-entered the contest once the team approached the goal line. We should have another update on Johnson after the conclusion of the game.

