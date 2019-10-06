Cardinals' David Johnson: Plays through back injury

Coach Kliff Kingsbury told Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site that Johnson played through a "bad back" during Sunday's 26-23 win at Cincinnati. Despite the injury, Johnson finished with 17 carries for 91 yards and three catches (on five targets) for 65 yards

Johnson hasn't reached the end zone since Week 3, a span of two games, but Sunday's performance marked his third of the season with at least 130 yards from scrimmage. He did all that while sharing backfield reps with backup Chase Edmonds, who turned 11 touches into 86 scrimmage yards and one TD. With added context from Kingsbury following the contest, Johnson likely yielded reps to Edmonds due to the back issue, which will be something to watch as the Cardinals prepare for a Week 6 matchup with the Falcons.