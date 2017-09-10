Cardinals' David Johnson: Potentially out for weeks

According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, Johnson will sit out as little as a "few weeks" or "half the season or more" due to a wrist sprain.

The prognosis is already approaching the worst-case scenario for the Cardinals and fantasy players alike, but all parties will play the waiting game until the results are in regarding Monday's MRI. Fortunately for Johnson, he reportedly avoided a fracture, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. If Mortensen's report comes to reflect reality, though, the Cardinals backfield will be in the hands of Andre Ellington and Kerwynn Williams for the foreseeable future.