Cardinals' David Johnson: Practices fully Wednesday

Johnson (wrist) practiced in full Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Johnson left Sunday's game at Baltimore with an injury to his left wrist, which is the same one that suffered a season-ending dislocation Week 1 of the 2017 campaign. He was able to return and handle 60 percent of the offensive snaps, yielding the rest to backup Chase Edmonds. Afterward, Johnson said he'd be "good to go" for Week 3 and beyond, and indeed his activity level Wednesday signals as much. Having said that, it'll be interesting to see if he retains workhorse status or shares some of the RB touches with Edmonds.

