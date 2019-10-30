Cardinals' David Johnson: Present at practice Wednesday
Johnson (ankle) was spotted at Wednesday's practice, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
If Johnson indeed takes part in the session, it'll mark his first activity on the practice field since Oct. 18. Because coach Kliff Kingsbury considers Johnson day-to-day, there's a chance the running back will be available Thursday against the 49ers, which will be clarified upon the release of Wednesday's injury report. Otherwise, Kenyan Drake, Zach Zenner and Alfred Morris are the candidates to produce out of the Cardinals' backfield with Chase Edmonds (hamstring) in recovery mode.
