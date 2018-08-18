Cardinals' David Johnson: Pushes pile for impressive score
Johnson took six carries for 22 yards and a touchdown and caught his only target for five yards in Friday's preseason game against the Saints.
Johnson handled Arizona's first three drives, finishing with a nine-yard touchdown that included six yards of pushing a massive pile full of offensive linemen and Saints defenders. He has 50 yards on eight carries through two preseason games, with his rare mixture of speed and strength on full display. Johnson could get some more work in the third week of the preseason, as Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said it's important for the star running back to get significant playing time before Week 1. We aren't so sure about that, but it should at least be interesting to watch if Wilks holds true to his word next Sunday against the Cowboys.
