Cardinals' David Johnson: Puts in limited practice

Johnson (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The Cardinals withheld Johnson from Wednesday's session with the quad issue, but coach Steve Wilks said afterward that he expected the running back to suit up Sunday in Atlanta. Johnson's return to practice a day later, albeit in a limited capacity, seemingly supports Wilks' optimism. Johnson would put to rest any concern about his Week 15 availability by practicing fully Friday, but even another limited showing would have him trending in the right direction.

