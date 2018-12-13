Cardinals' David Johnson: Puts in limited practice
Johnson (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The Cardinals withheld Johnson from Wednesday's session with the quad issue, but coach Steve Wilks said afterward that he expected the running back to suit up Sunday in Atlanta. Johnson's return to practice a day later, albeit in a limited capacity, seemingly supports Wilks' optimism. Johnson would put to rest any concern about his Week 15 availability by practicing fully Friday, but even another limited showing would have him trending in the right direction.
More News
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Misses practice with quad injury•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Shut down by Lions•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Has two potential scores vultured•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Records 79 scrimmage yards•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: New season high in rushing•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 things to know
It's a wild week at quarterback, the Vikings may have a new offense, and there are a few offenses...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...