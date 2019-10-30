Cardinals' David Johnson: Questionable for Thursday
Johnson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Johnson practiced Wednesday for the first time since Oct. 18, a span in which he managed three offensive snaps Week 7 before sitting out Week 8. With a limited session under his belt, he appears to have tested out his ankle injury, but his availability Thursday won't be determined until 90 minutes before the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. The Cardinals have already ruled out Chase Edmonds (hamstring), so the remaining backfield options are Kenyan Drake, Zach Zenner and Alfred Morris.
More News
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Present at practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: No practice reps Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Listed as DNP on practice estimate•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Labeled day-to-day•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: New face in depleted backfield•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Not suiting up Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
The quarterback position doesn't look quite like we expected heading into Week 9. Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...
-
Week 9 news & notes: TNF injuries
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 9.
-
Rankings: Deadline fallout
Our trio of Fantasy experts break down every trade that did and didn't happen at the deadline,...