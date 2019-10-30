Cardinals' David Johnson: Questionable for Thursday

Johnson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Johnson practiced Wednesday for the first time since Oct. 18, a span in which he managed three offensive snaps Week 7 before sitting out Week 8. With a limited session under his belt, he appears to have tested out his ankle injury, but his availability Thursday won't be determined until 90 minutes before the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. The Cardinals have already ruled out Chase Edmonds (hamstring), so the remaining backfield options are Kenyan Drake, Zach Zenner and Alfred Morris.

