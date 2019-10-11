Cardinals' David Johnson: Reason for optimism
GM Steve Keim said he was "encouraged" by Johnson's progress as as he goes through the rehab process with his back injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Johnson did not log any official practice work the last couple days, but Keim's comments at least provide reason to be optimistic about his availability for Week 6. Johnson's status will be updated further when it is revealed whether or not he was able to get in any reps at Friday's practice.
