Cardinals' David Johnson: Records 79 scrimmage yards
Johnson carried 17 times for 63 yards and caught two passes for an additional 13 yards during Sunday's 45-10 loss to the Chargers.
Johnson averaged just 3.7 yards per carry and hardly made an impact as a receiver, halting the momentum he had built over recent weeks. The Cardinals were simply outmatched on the offensive side of the ball against a strong defense, which made matters worse by keying in on Johnson. He continues to see a full workload on a weekly basis and will look to bounce back next Sunday against the Packers.
