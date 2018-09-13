Cardinals' David Johnson: Remains limited Thursday

Johnson (back) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Although his activity level remained the same from Wednesday to Thursday, Johnson was present and active in the open portion of the latter session, at one point taking on the blocking sled, per Urban. There's no reason to believe Johnson's availability is in doubt for Sunday's road jaunt against the Rams, but Friday's injury report will spell out his potential to play in the contest.

