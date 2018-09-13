Cardinals' David Johnson: Remains limited Thursday
Johnson (back) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Although his activity level remained the same from Wednesday to Thursday, Johnson was present and active in the open portion of the latter session, at one point taking on the blocking sled, per Urban. There's no reason to believe Johnson's availability is in doubt for Sunday's road jaunt against the Rams, but Friday's injury report will spell out his potential to play in the contest.
More News
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Dealing with back injury•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Scores late touchdown•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Secures $30 million guaranteed•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Pushes pile for impressive score•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Could see more work this week•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Looks back to pre-injury form•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Powell vs. Crowell for Week 2 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Bilal Powell vs....
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.
-
Fantasy Football: News roundup
It's all about injuries as we review who looks more or less likely to help your Fantasy team...