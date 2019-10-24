Cardinals' David Johnson: Remains sidelined at practice
Johnson (ankle) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice.
After the "will he or won't he" approach taken by the Cardinals last week, they're at least being deliberate this time around by having Johnson focus on rehab of his ankle injury. It's unclear if he'll get any practice reps or enter the weekend with a chance to suit up Sunday at New Orleans, but the latter will become known upon the release of Friday's injury report. Chase Edmonds is next up at running back for the Cards after accounting for 150 scrimmage yards and three rushing touchdowns during a Week 7 road win against the Giants.
