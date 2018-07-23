Cardinals' David Johnson: Reports to camp
Johnson reported to the Cardinals' facility Monday, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
On the heels of a lost campaign in 2017, Johnson participated in the majority of the offseason program after his left wrist was given medical clearance in early April. His absence from mandatory minicamp in mid-June was accompanied by a desire for a contract extension. The pseudo-holdout came to a close Monday as he joined rookies, quarterbacks and other players returning from injury. Despite not having a new deal in hand, Johnson will no doubt be available once Cardinals training camp begins in earnest Friday.
