Cardinals' David Johnson: Resumes practicing
Johnson (back) returned to practice Friday, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
While the extent of his participation is uncertain, Johnson's return to practice in any capacity should give him a shot to play Sunday against the Falcons. An absence would leave the lead backfield role in Chase Edmonds' hands, with D.J. Foster providing depth.
