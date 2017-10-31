Cardinals' David Johnson: Return unlikely this season
Head coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday that he doesn't believe Johnson (wrist) will return this season, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
While Arians would never admit the Cardinals' season has already been lost, two of their three best offensive players are on injured reserve -- also, Carson Palmer (arm) -- putting all the pressure on the NFL's 24th-ranked defense to keep them in games. As of last Friday, Johnson hadn't started rehab due to the presence of a cast on his left wrist, so Arians may be correct in his assessment of the running back's situation. If the Cardinals eventually fall out of playoff contention, the decision to hold back their franchise running back will be an easy one.
More News
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Still not sure if he'll be back•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Thanksgiving return possible•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Targeting December return•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Moved to IR•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Wrist surgery on tap, to miss 2-to-3 months•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Likely out 8-12 weeks•
-
Best Week 9 streaming options
The Colts will be chasing the scoreboard against the Houston Texans, and Heath Cummings likes...
-
Week 9 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Jay Ajayi is an Eagle, Kenyan Drake and Damien Williams are relevant in Miami, Alfred Morris...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire: RB frenzy
Along with Alex Collins, it should be a busy week for adding running backs, including Alfred...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire, Zeke and Ajayi
Reacting to the Jay Ajayi trade, the Ezekiel Elliott news and Jimmy Garoppolo’s new home before...
-
Ajayi rates higher as an Eagle
Saved from a bad offensive line and a coach who grew tired of him in Miami, Jay Ajayi has a...
-
What you missed: Broncos need a change
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.