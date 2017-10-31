Cardinals' David Johnson: Return unlikely this season

Head coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday that he doesn't believe Johnson (wrist) will return this season, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

While Arians would never admit the Cardinals' season has already been lost, two of their three best offensive players are on injured reserve -- also, Carson Palmer (arm) -- putting all the pressure on the NFL's 24th-ranked defense to keep them in games. As of last Friday, Johnson hadn't started rehab due to the presence of a cast on his left wrist, so Arians may be correct in his assessment of the running back's situation. If the Cardinals eventually fall out of playoff contention, the decision to hold back their franchise running back will be an easy one.