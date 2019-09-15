Cardinals' David Johnson: Returns to field for touchdown

Johnson finished Sunday's 23-17 loss to Baltimore with 14 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and a catch for no yardage.

Johnson got Arizona its only touchdown early in the fourth quarter, taking the handoff on a fake shovel pass in for a one-yard plunge. Johnson exited the game early with a wrist injury, but returned in time for the score. Johnson has two touchdowns through two weeks despite missing about a half of play. The Cardinals' pass-heavy play-calling Sunday will be worth monitoring, though it is quite possible that Arizona went pass-heavy due to Johnson's unavailability.