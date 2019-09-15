Cardinals' David Johnson: Returns to field for touchdown
Johnson finished Sunday's 23-17 loss to Baltimore with 14 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and a catch for no yardage.
Johnson got Arizona its only touchdown early in the fourth quarter, taking the handoff on a fake shovel pass in for a one-yard plunge. Johnson exited the game early with a wrist injury, but returned in time for the score. Johnson has two touchdowns through two weeks despite missing about a half of play. The Cardinals' pass-heavy play-calling Sunday will be worth monitoring, though it is quite possible that Arizona went pass-heavy due to Johnson's unavailability.
More News
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Back on the field Sunday•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Injures wrist Sunday•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Totals 137 scrimmage yards•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Improves in preseason Week 3•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Bottled up in preseason loss•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Optimistic about Kingsbury's scheme•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...