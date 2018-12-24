Cardinals' David Johnson: Salvages day with receiving score

Johnson rushed 10 times for just 35 yards but brought in one of five targets for a 32-yard touchdown reception in the Cardinals' 31-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

As his final numbers implied, Johnson couldn't get much of anything going on the ground, but a 32-yard touchdown reception on a throw off the arm of Larry Fitzgerald in the second quarter prevented his fantasy day from being a total washout. A 2018 season that held great promise as a comeback year for Johnson is finishing on a down note, as he's now failed to eclipse 3.7 yards per carry in five consecutive games and has scored just once over that span. Johnson has still flashed his pre-2017 explosiveness on multiple occasions, but his frequently pedestrian outputs have largely been a function of the ineptness around him on offense. He'll look to put together a strong finish and head into the offseason with some momentum when the Cardinals face the Seahawks in Week 17.