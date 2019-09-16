Cardinals' David Johnson: Says wrist is 'good to go'

Johnson said after Sunday's 23-17 loss at Baltimore that his left wrist is "good" and he's "good to go," Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. "It's a big relief because I definitely don't want that to happen again," Johnson told Bob McManaman and Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic. "I was a little nervous, but once I calmed down I realized it wasn't bad."

As he intimated, Johnson suffered a scare in the first half, favoring his left wrist after landing weird and missing an entire series. While he was able to return, he yielded offensive snaps to backup Chase Edmonds (36 versus 24) and managed just 14 yards from scrimmage and a TD on eight touches. Considering Johnson finished out the contest with no issue, he should be fine moving forward, but it'll be interesting to see if his practice reps are impacted at all during Week 3 prep.