Cardinals' David Johnson: Scores, fumbles in loss to Vikings

Johnson carried 18 times for 55 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Vikings. He also caught two passes for 15 yards on five targets and lost a fumble.

Though Johnson struggled to the tune of 3.1 yards per carry against a stout Vikings defense, he was able to salvage his day from a fantasy perspective with a one-yard touchdown plunge in the fourth quarter. He's struggled to generate yardage as opposing defenses are content to key in on him, but he's still managed six touchdowns in as many games. Johnson should continue to play a large role on a weekly basis, but it's becoming clear that his 2016 form will be difficult to replicate in this version of the Cardinals offense. He'll face a touch matchup against the Broncos on Thursday.