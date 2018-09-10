Cardinals' David Johnson: Scores late touchdown
Johnson had nine carries for 37 yards with a touchdown and caught five of nine targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 24-6 loss to Washington.
The Cardinals really struggled on offense, recording just 14 first downs and failing to score until Johnson's short touchdown run late in the fourth quarter. Johnson's nine targets were second on the team behind Larry Fitzgerald's 10 looks, so quarterback Sam Bradford wisely used his star runner in the passing game. Meanwhile, rookie Chase Edmonds had eight touches for 48 yards, although most of his work came in the fourth quarter and he's not a threat to Johnson's workload anyway, Next week, Johnson will face the Rams.
