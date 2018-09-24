Cardinals' David Johnson: Scores receiving touchdown

Johnson had 12 carries for just 31 yards, but scored on a 21-yard touchdown reception in Sunday's 16-14 loss to the Bears. He caught all four of his targets for 30 yards.

After being targeted just two times in Week 2, Johnson was a little more involved in the passing game Sunday. He still doesn't have a run over 20 yards though in what has been an ineffective offense on the whole. Part of the blame can be put on quarterback Sam Bradford, who actually looked good early Sunday before committing three turnovers in the second half. Bradford was benched late in the fourth quarter for rookie Josh Rosen, who was unable to lead the Cardinals to a game-winning field goal. A permanent switch to Rosen is likely to happen soon, although nothing official has been announced yet. Johnson will look to get things going on the ground and score again in Week 4 against Seattle.