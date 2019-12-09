Cardinals' David Johnson: Scores TD despite limited workload
Johnson ran for 19 yards on three carries and caught both of his targets for 34 receiving yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 23-17 loss to Pittsburgh.
The 2016 All-Pro back has been relegated to a part-time role since the arrival of Kenyan Drake, collecting a surprisingly slim workload of 5.7 offensive touches per game since Week 10. Prior to Drake's Cardinals debut Oct. 31, Johnson had averaged 17.7 combined rush attempts and receptions per game. With most leagues in the midst of the fantasy playoffs, Johnson is hard to trust, even going up against a Cleveland defense in Week 15 that allows nearly 4.8 yards per carry to opposing running backs.
