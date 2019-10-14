Cardinals' David Johnson: Scores twice in win over Falcons

Johnson carried the ball 12 times for 34 yards and a touchdown and caught six of eight targets for 68 yards and a second TD in Sunday's 34-33 win over the Falcons.

While he came into the game nursing a sore back and once again ceded some touches to Chase Edmonds, Johnson still had a hugely productive afternoon, topping 100 scrimmage yards for the third straight week and fourth time this season. He continues to be one of Kyler Murray's favorite options through the air, tying Larry Fitzgerald for the team lead in catches and targets, and Johnson figures to put up big numbers again in Week 7 against a vulnerable Giants defense.