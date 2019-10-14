Cardinals' David Johnson: Scores twice in win over Falcons
Johnson carried the ball 12 times for 34 yards and a touchdown and caught six of eight targets for 68 yards and a second TD in Sunday's 34-33 win over the Falcons.
While he came into the game nursing a sore back and once again ceded some touches to Chase Edmonds, Johnson still had a hugely productive afternoon, topping 100 scrimmage yards for the third straight week and fourth time this season. He continues to be one of Kyler Murray's favorite options through the air, tying Larry Fitzgerald for the team lead in catches and targets, and Johnson figures to put up big numbers again in Week 7 against a vulnerable Giants defense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Jets taking off
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...