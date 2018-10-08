Cardinals' David Johnson: Scores twice
Johnson had 18 carries for 55 yards and two touchdowns, while catching two of three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 28-18 win at San Francisco.
In a favorable matchup, Johnson continued to struggle, averaging about three yards per carry, although the two touchdowns helped fantasy owners. Surprisingly, Johnson still hasn't been involved much as a pass catcher through five games this season. There is optimism that rookie Josh Rosen can make the offense competent, but that has not come to fruition as of yet. In Week 6, Johnson will look to get on track against a tough Minnesota rush defense.
More News
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Grinds out 112 total yards•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Scores receiving touchdown•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Could see more work in slot•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Held to 51 yards in blowout loss•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Cleared to play•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Remains limited Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5