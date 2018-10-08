Cardinals' David Johnson: Scores twice

Johnson had 18 carries for 55 yards and two touchdowns, while catching two of three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 28-18 win at San Francisco.

In a favorable matchup, Johnson continued to struggle, averaging about three yards per carry, although the two touchdowns helped fantasy owners. Surprisingly, Johnson still hasn't been involved much as a pass catcher through five games this season. There is optimism that rookie Josh Rosen can make the offense competent, but that has not come to fruition as of yet. In Week 6, Johnson will look to get on track against a tough Minnesota rush defense.