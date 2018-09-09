Cardinals' David Johnson: Secures $30 million guaranteed
Johnson signed a three-year, $39 million extension with the Cardinals on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The deal is worth up to $45 million and includes $30 million guaranteed.
It's a well-deserved extension for Johnson, and the deal will take him through the 2021 season. Johnson was basically sidelined the entire 2018 campaign after injuring his wrist. His last NFL action came in 2016, when he rushed 239 times for 1,239 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also caught 80 passes for 879 yards and four scores. Johnson is clearly a dynamic talent and will be leaned on heavily in Arizona this season.
