Cardinals' David Johnson: Seeking out new contract
Johnson will not participate in this week's mandatory minicamp as part of a holdout for a contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
It ends up that Johnson's undisclosed injury was actually the start of a holdout for the tailback, as he is seeking out a long-term extension with the Cardinals prior to the start of his contract year. While the team appears to be optimistic that a deal will get done before the start of the season, deals with running backs have always been tricky, and Johnson coming off a season-ending wrist injury certainly won't help his cause. Regardless, the expectation is that Johnson won't be seen on the practice field until this situation is resolved.
