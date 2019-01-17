Cardinals' David Johnson: Seeking to bounce back
Johnson will be looking to bounce back under a new coaching staff in 2019, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
During Steve Wilks' one-year run as the head coach in Arizona, the Cardinals cycled through Mike McCoy and Byron Leftwich at offensive coordinator, but neither helped Johnson return to form after a lost season in 2017 due to a dislocated left wrist. Overall, Johnson managed just five outings with 100-plus yards from scrimmage and earned five or more targets on six occasions last year after racking up 15 and 14, respectively, during the course of his 2016 breakout. The new coaching staff under Kliff Kingsbury has started to take shape, with James Saxon taking over as running backs coach after working with the likes of Le'Veon Bell, James Conner and Jaylen Samuels in Pittsburgh in recent campaigns. Kingsbury has yet to hire an offensive coordinator, but the presence of Saxon is an early indicator that Johnson is in good hands yet again.
