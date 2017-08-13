Cardinals' David Johnson: Sharp in brief appearance

Johnson had three carries for 16 yards in Saturday's preseason game against Oakland.

Johnson looked sharp while getting three carries on the first four snaps, then quickly turned things over to Chris Johnson and Andre Ellington. The superstar back could see a bit more time in the next couple exhibitions, but he probably won't get extended run until Week 1. The return of a healthy Chris Johnson doesn't figure to have much impact, if any, on the younger Johnson's workload.