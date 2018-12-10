Cardinals' David Johnson: Shut down by Lions
Johnson rushed 15 times for 49 yards and caught eight of 10 targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 17-3 loss to Detroit. He fumbled once but it was recovered.
The Lions were well prepared to defend the dual-threat running back on a Josh Rosen-led offense that doesn't pose much of a threat through the air. While the Lions have done well against opposing running backs ever since defensive tackle Damon Harrison came to town, it was still disappointing to see Johnson average just 3.3 yards per carry -- especially since he's now averaged over four yards per attempt in three of 14 games this season. No longer the reliable fantasy asset he once was, Johnson's effectiveness will remain at the mercy of Rosen's struggles when the Cardinals take on the Falcons in Week 14.
