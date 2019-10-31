Cardinals' David Johnson: Sidelined again Thursday
Johnson (ankle) is listed as inactive Thursday against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Johnson is missing his second game in a row due to a lingering ankle issue, but on this occasion he'll be joined by his direct backup Chase Edmonds (hamstring). Consequently, the Cardinals are expected to roll with a running back by committee of Kenyan Drake, Zach Zenner and Alfred Morris.
