Cardinals' David Johnson: Sitting out HOF game
Johnson won't play in Thursday's Hall of Fame game against the Cowboys, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site report.
Head coach Bruce Arians is keeping his starters on the sideline in the NFL's annual exhibition opener, paving the way for positional battles to play out on national television. Behind Johnson, there's some question whether Chris Johnson will be the primary backup due to recent health concerns. On Thursday, though, Kerwynn Williams, Elijhaa Penny and rookie T.J. Logan will more than likely be the most utilized Cardinals RBs.
