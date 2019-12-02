Cardinals' David Johnson: Six touches in loss

Johnson carried the ball four times for 15 yards and caught both his targets for nine yards in Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Rams,

Kenyan Drake saw 15 touches to Johnson's six on the afternoon while Chase Edmonds got zero, so the pecking order in the Cards' backfield doesn't seem to have changed coming out of the team's bye. Johnson' inability to break a big play with his limited workload doesn't make a good argument for more action, but the whole offense struggled in this one. He'll likely handle No. 2 duties again next week against a stingy Steelers defense.