Cardinals' David Johnson: Six touches in loss
Johnson carried the ball four times for 15 yards and caught both his targets for nine yards in Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Rams,
Kenyan Drake saw 15 touches to Johnson's six on the afternoon while Chase Edmonds got zero, so the pecking order in the Cards' backfield doesn't seem to have changed coming out of the team's bye. Johnson' inability to break a big play with his limited workload doesn't make a good argument for more action, but the whole offense struggled in this one. He'll likely handle No. 2 duties again next week against a stingy Steelers defense.
More News
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Has unknown role•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Zero touches in Sunday's loss•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Part of 'committee' with Drake•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: May be No. 2 back•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Gets benched Sunday•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Light workload in return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...