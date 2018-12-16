Cardinals' David Johnson: Snaps scoreless streak

Johnson rushed for 33 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries during Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Falcons. He added 68 yards on three catches.

Sunday started about as well as you could have hoped for Johnson. Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen hit him for gains of 40 and 15 yards during the Cardinals' opening drive before Johnson punched it in from one-yard out, breaking a four-game scoreless streak. A Rosen pick-six on the next Arizona possession and some big chunk plays from the Falcons put the game out of reach shortly thereafter. It's a credit to Johnson that he's managed to average nearly 90 total yards per game for what has been a woeful Arizona team. A tough road lays ahead in Weeks 16 and 17 versus division rivals Rams and Seahawks, respectively, squads that have collectively held Johnson to just 3.4 yards per carry this season.