Cardinals' David Johnson: Steps up to limited Thursday
Johnson (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Johnson is taking a step in the right direction after missing Wednesday's session. In the end, his odds to play Week 7 will become known upon the release of Friday's injury report. If he's active Sunday, he'll have a great chance to extend his streak with 100 yards from scrimmage to four games against a Giants defense that has given up the fifth-most (171 per game) to running backs this season.
