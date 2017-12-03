Cardinals' David Johnson: Still experiencing stiffness in wrist

Johnson said Friday that his left wrist is still stiff following September surgery and he has yet to regain his full range of motion, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

Johnson didn't close the door on the possibility of returning before Arizona's season ends Dec. 31, but that's growing increasingly unlikely with the 5-6 Cardinals on the periphery of the playoff picture. Until Johnson takes part in practice in some capacity, a return this season shouldn't be viewed as especially realistic.