Cardinals' David Johnson: Still not sure if he'll be back
Johnson (wrist) said he still isn't sure if he'll be able to return this season, Matt Layman of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports. "I hope I do get back, but I really don't know," Johnson said. "The wrist is a complicated limb and it's tough to say, just because I still have this cast on. I haven't even started rehab so I don't know yet."
Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said a couple weeks ago that Johnson might have a shot at returning as early as Thanksgiving. The running back's recent comments suggest that's an extreme long shot, as he didn't sound particularly optimistic about his chances of returning even in December. The discussion could be taken off the table completely if the Cardinals fall out of contention while playing without Carson Palmer (arm).
