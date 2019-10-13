Cardinals' David Johnson: Taking the field Sunday

Johnson (back) is listed as active Sunday against the Falcons, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

There were mixed signals out of Arizona as Johnson dealt with a back injury this week, with the running back confident that he'd play while coach Kliff Kingsbury termed him a game-time decision. Ultimately, Johnson has been made available to the Cardinals offense, but it's unclear if he'll be given the opportunity to get 17-plus touches for the fifth time in six contests to start the season. Chase Edmonds will gobble up any backfield reps that don't go to Johnson.

