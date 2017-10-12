Cardinals' David Johnson: Thanksgiving return possible

Head coach Bruce Arians said on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday night the "earliest" Johnson (wrist) will be able to return is Thanksgiving, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

Four weeks removed from surgery on his dislocated left wrist, Johnson only recently switched over to a cast on the region. "Rehab's going great," he said Wednesday. "No timetable. Wait and see how it goes." Johnson's comments preceded Arians', so the Cardinals may be tentatively circling a date on the calendar for the running back's return. While Johnson won't be activated from IR at the earliest possible date (Thursday, Nov. 9), the team doesn't actually play on Thanksgiving, instead traveling to Houston on Sunday, Nov. 19 before hosting the Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 26. As he continues to progress through his recovery, expect the Cardinals to hone in on his first game action since Week 1.