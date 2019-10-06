Cardinals' David Johnson: Tops 150 scrimmage yards

Johnson carried the ball 17 times for 91 yards and caught three of five targets for 65 yards in Sunday's 26-23 win over the Bengals.

The rushing yards and total scrimmage yards were both season highs for Johnson, but he also found himself sharing the backfield workload with Chase Edmonds, who turned 11 touches into 86 yards and a TD. The extra focus on the RBs might have been due to the Cardinals' injuries at wide receiver, but Johnson will see a big share of the action even if the game plan shifts back to attacking through the air.