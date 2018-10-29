Cardinals' David Johnson: Totals 100 scrimmage yards versus 49ers
Johnson carried 16 times for 59 yards and caught all four of his targets for an additional 41 yards during Sunday's 18-15 win over the 49ers.
Johnson never really got it going on the ground and finished averaging just 3.7 yards per carry despite facing a favorable matchup on paper. Luckily, he tied his season high in receiving yardage as he reached the 100-yard mark from scrimmage for the second time this season. He briefly left the game to be evaluated for a concussion, but he returned to the game and helped his team earn its second win of the year. Interim offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has stated his desire to use Johnson heavily, so fantasy owners will hope that translates into more usage in the passing game. He'll enjoy a bye next week before returning to face Kansas City in Week 10.
