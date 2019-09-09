Cardinals' David Johnson: Totals 137 scrimmage yards

Johnson carried 18 times for 82 yards and caught five of seven targets for 55 yards with a touchdown during Sunday's 27-27 tie with the Lions.

Was contained early, along with the rest of a Cardinals offense that totaled just 53 yards in the first half. He hit his stride in the final two periods, however, and finished with an impressive 137 scrimmage yards against a respectable Lions defense. Johnson's receiving touchdown as a thing of beauty, as he ran down the seam and outleaped a defender to snare the ball in the end zone. While this productive debut was exactly what fantasy owners wanted to see from Johnson, next Sunday's road matchup with the Ravens will present a significant challenge.