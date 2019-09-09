Cardinals' David Johnson: Totals 137 scrimmage yards
Johnson carried 18 times for 82 yards and caught five of seven targets for 55 yards with a touchdown during Sunday's 27-27 tie with the Lions.
Was contained early, along with the rest of a Cardinals offense that totaled just 53 yards in the first half. He hit his stride in the final two periods, however, and finished with an impressive 137 scrimmage yards against a respectable Lions defense. Johnson's receiving touchdown as a thing of beauty, as he ran down the seam and outleaped a defender to snare the ball in the end zone. While this productive debut was exactly what fantasy owners wanted to see from Johnson, next Sunday's road matchup with the Ravens will present a significant challenge.
More News
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Improves in preseason Week 3•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Bottled up in preseason loss•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Optimistic about Kingsbury's scheme•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Seeking to bounce back•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Contained by Seahawks front seven•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Salvages day with receiving score•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...