Cardinals' David Johnson: Unlikely to suit up for TNF

Johnson (ankle) is not expected to play Thursday against the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Johnson heads into the Week 9 matchup with a questionable tag after sitting out practice early in the week but returning on a very limited basis Wednesday. With Johnson presumed out and backfield mate Chase Edmonds (hamstring) sidelined as well, look for the newly-acquired Kenyan Drake to potentially have an immediate role, with Zach Zenner and Alfred Morris both on hand as well. After an extended break, Johnson's next chance to suit up will be a Nov. 10 road matchup against Tampa Bay.