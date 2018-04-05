Cardinals' David Johnson: Verifies health of wrist
Johnson confirmed Thursday that his left wrist is "100 percent" and he'll be "full speed" during OTAs, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
On the eve of the Cardinals' offseason program, it was reported Johnson had recovered from the dislocated wrist that kept him off the field beyond Week 1 last season, per Darren Urban of the team's official site. Johnson will now turn his focus to building chemistry with quarterback Sam Bradford, who is replacing the retired Carson Palmer under center. Although he's also adjusting to a new coaching staff under the direction of offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, Johnson is one of the safest bets among running backs to produce due to his pass-catching ability and nose for the end zone. In addition to a career mark of 4.3 yards per carry, Johnson has gobbled up 122 of 186 targets (65.6 percent) and tallied 32 offensive touchdowns in 33 games.
More News
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Officially receives medical clearance•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Still not fully cleared•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Working with new QB•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Cleared to resume football activities•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Wrist healed•
-
Cardinals' David Johnson: Needs to be full strength for return•
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...