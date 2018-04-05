Cardinals' David Johnson: Verifies health of wrist

Johnson confirmed Thursday that his left wrist is "100 percent" and he'll be "full speed" during OTAs, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

On the eve of the Cardinals' offseason program, it was reported Johnson had recovered from the dislocated wrist that kept him off the field beyond Week 1 last season, per Darren Urban of the team's official site. Johnson will now turn his focus to building chemistry with quarterback Sam Bradford, who is replacing the retired Carson Palmer under center. Although he's also adjusting to a new coaching staff under the direction of offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, Johnson is one of the safest bets among running backs to produce due to his pass-catching ability and nose for the end zone. In addition to a career mark of 4.3 yards per carry, Johnson has gobbled up 122 of 186 targets (65.6 percent) and tallied 32 offensive touchdowns in 33 games.